WTS/WTT Browning A-bolt

Browning A-Bolt III 300 WinMag, 26" barrel blued composite Stalker, New in Box; $500 shipped to your FFL holder with my police ID/DL



I need a couple of Leupold scopes: either a VX-3i 4.5-14x or a 3.5-10x CDS Wind Plex scope.



Captain Dave Funk

Operator, BlaserPro.com