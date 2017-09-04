Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS/WTT Browning A-bolt
Unread 04-09-2017, 10:50 PM
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Runnels, Iowa, USA
Posts: 60
WTS/WTT Browning A-bolt
WTS/WTT: I picked this up at an SCI Banquet:
Browning A-Bolt III 300 WinMag, 26" barrel blued composite Stalker, New in Box; $500 shipped to your FFL holder with my police ID/DL

I need a couple of Leupold scopes: either a VX-3i 4.5-14x or a 3.5-10x CDS Wind Plex scope.

Captain Dave Funk
Operator, BlaserPro.com
