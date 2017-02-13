WTS/WTT 309 JDJ contender barrel with dies

I have a 309 JDJ contender barrel for sale. Barrel is a Super 16 30-30 barrel re-chambered by SSK to 309 JDJ. I don't hunt with it anymore, hence why it is here.
I also have a set of Hornady dies for sale.
Includes Leupold base and dove tail style rings.
Includes black synthetic forend for the carbine/super 16 style barrels. Only used this forend for 1 hunt and it is in great shape.
Barrel, forend, base, and rings for $400 plus shipping.
I have it listed on fleabay for a little more to cover ebay/paypal fees. I would end up about the same here as ebay so passing those savings onto you.
I have 30 ish pieces of brass to sell if buyer is interested formed from 444 marlin.
Also available if interested is a Burris 2.75x scope or a Burris 5x scope Message for a price on these.
I plan to post my other contender items after this sells (Have a 30-30, 35 rem, and 45 colt/410 with choke that will be listed later)
I am interested in trades/partial trades on bipods, lightweight stocks for Savage SA or LA, savage striker barrels, savage action and/or barrel wrenches, and small to medium caliber rifles (would add cash on my end unless it is a cheaper