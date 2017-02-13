WTS/WTT 309 JDJ contender barrel with dies

I also have a set of Hornady dies for sale.



Includes Leupold base and dove tail style rings.



Includes black synthetic forend for the carbine/super 16 style barrels. Only used this forend for 1 hunt and it is in great shape.



Barrel, forend, base, and rings for $400 plus shipping.



I have it listed on fleabay for a little more to cover ebay/paypal fees. I would end up about the same here as ebay so passing those savings onto you.





I have 30 ish pieces of brass to sell if buyer is interested formed from 444 marlin.

Also available if interested is a Burris 2.75x scope or a Burris 5x scope Message for a price on these.





I plan to post my other contender items after this sells (Have a 30-30, 35 rem, and 45 colt/410 with choke that will be listed later)



I am interested in trades/partial trades on bipods, lightweight stocks for Savage SA or LA, savage striker barrels, savage action and/or barrel wrenches, and small to medium caliber rifles (would add cash on my end unless it is a cheaper I have a 309 JDJ contender barrel for sale. Barrel is a Super 16 30-30 barrel re-chambered by SSK to 309 JDJ. I don't hunt with it anymore, hence why it is here.I also have a set of Hornady dies for sale.Includes Leupold base and dove tail style rings.Includes black synthetic forend for the carbine/super 16 style barrels. Only used this forend for 1 hunt and it is in great shape.Barrel, forend, base, and rings for $400 plus shipping.I have it listed on fleabay for a little more to cover ebay/paypal fees. I would end up about the same here as ebay so passing those savings onto you.I have 30 ish pieces of brass to sell if buyer is interested formed from 444 marlin.Also available if interested is a Burris 2.75x scope or a Burris 5x scope Message for a price on these.I plan to post my other contender items after this sells (Have a 30-30, 35 rem, and 45 colt/410 with choke that will be listed later)I am interested in trades/partial trades on bipods, lightweight stocks for Savage SA or LA, savage striker barrels, savage action and/or barrel wrenches, and small to medium caliber rifles (would add cash on my end unless it is a cheaper