Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Used Savage A-17 17HMR Rifle
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS Used Savage A-17 17HMR Rifle
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-11-2017, 01:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 78
WTS Used Savage A-17 17HMR Rifle
Selling my used Savage A-17 semi-auto 17HMR rifle. My rifle has a 3.5x10x36mm
Bushnell Banner A-17 scope w/BDC mounted on top.
Rifle is excellent condition, kept in my safe, no marks, no blemishes, or defects of any kind. Comes equipped with 3 10rd rotary magazines, fore mentioned scope, 22"
barrel, a black "Claw" sling, manual but no box or ammo included.
This rifle has about 175 CCI A-17 rounds thru the pipe. There is only a tiny amount of wear around the magazine well.

My price is $325.00 plus $35.00 to ship.
Rifle must be shipped & transferred from my FFL to buyer's FFL, no exceptions.

I accept USPS MO only, and I will not accept trades of any kind.

I have it dialed in for 100yds and it is a tack driver.

Can provide pic's but have to be sent regular mail.

Contact me if interested or any questions.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Reloader special-sako 30-378 factory | Christensen Arms .223 Custom 700 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:37 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC