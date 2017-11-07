WTS Used Savage A-17 17HMR Rifle Selling my used Savage A-17 semi-auto 17HMR rifle. My rifle has a 3.5x10x36mm

Bushnell Banner A-17 scope w/BDC mounted on top.

Rifle is excellent condition, kept in my safe, no marks, no blemishes, or defects of any kind. Comes equipped with 3 10rd rotary magazines, fore mentioned scope, 22"

barrel, a black "Claw" sling, manual but no box or ammo included.

This rifle has about 175 CCI A-17 rounds thru the pipe. There is only a tiny amount of wear around the magazine well.



My price is $325.00 plus $35.00 to ship.

Rifle must be shipped & transferred from my FFL to buyer's FFL, no exceptions.



I accept USPS MO only, and I will not accept trades of any kind.



I have it dialed in for 100yds and it is a tack driver.



Can provide pic's but have to be sent regular mail.



Contact me if interested or any questions.