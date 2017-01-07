Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Guns For Sale

WTS Unfired Springfield M1A
07-01-2017
WTS Unfired Springfield M1A
I would like to sell my unfired Springfield M1A rifle. My health is not the greatest but I sure would like purchase a long range precision rifle and give that a try.
I sold a lot of stuff on this site and I am grateful for this. I figure with the money I
received from my sales I have enough to buy a entry level rifle. However, I will need a good quality scope, bipod, and ammo, so this is why I'm selling.

My rifle is immaculate, no marks, blems, or defects of any kind. She is my safe queen. Rifle is standard version, comes with a 22" barrel, green synthetic stock, 1 10rd magazine, an unoiled Springfield leather sling, manual but no box.

I have pic's but they have to be sent snail mail.
My price is $1050.00 plus $35.00 shipping from my FFL to buyer's FFL

I accept 2 USPS MO's or check ( I hold gun until check clears)

I also have a case of new factory MEN by MAGTECH 320rds (16 boxes 20rds each)
147gr. FMJ ammo at additional cost.
I have new 20rd magazines (3 Springfield, 3 Checkmate) for sale also.

If interested please contact and thanks for looking.
