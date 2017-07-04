Wts ula 30-06 Born in 1997. 22" barrel. I am the second owner and have the original receipt. Owner told me he shot two boxes of shells through it. I have put approx. 150 rounds through it. Melvin just painted it and gave it a cleaning. Shoots as it should with 150 and 165 grain accubonds. Somewhere I have a photo on my phone of a 2.5" 3 shot group at 400 yds with the 165's. $2575 shipped lower 48 without the scope. $2875 with the 6X dotz scope. Ships FedEx in a hardside case insured from individual to your FFL. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







