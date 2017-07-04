Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Wts ula 30-06
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Wts ula 30-06
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-07-2017, 08:52 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Posts: 29
Wts ula 30-06
Born in 1997. 22" barrel. I am the second owner and have the original receipt. Owner told me he shot two boxes of shells through it. I have put approx. 150 rounds through it. Melvin just painted it and gave it a cleaning. Shoots as it should with 150 and 165 grain accubonds. Somewhere I have a photo on my phone of a 2.5" 3 shot group at 400 yds with the 165's. $2575 shipped lower 48 without the scope. $2875 with the 6X dotz scope. Ships FedEx in a hardside case insured from individual to your FFL.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Wts ula 30-06-img_20170405_183343885-1-.jpg   Wts ula 30-06-img_20170405_183356177-1-.jpg  

Wts ula 30-06-img_20170405_183426980-1-.jpg   Wts ula 30-06-img_20170405_184130397-1-.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Hill country custom rifle question | WTS Browning A-bolt II .308 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:32 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC