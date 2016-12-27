Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS / Trade Remington 700 SPS Tactical 308
12-27-2016, 07:52 PM
Shooter 69
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 64
WTS / Trade Remington 700 SPS Tactical 308
WTS/Trade -Unfired Remington 700 SPS Tactical 308.
$550.00 Obo or will trade for Remington 700 BDL or BDL stainless in 25-06, 270, 30-06 . You can text me at 205-757-798one
