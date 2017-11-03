WTS or Trade LH Pierce 6.5 SAUM

Sold this rifle a couple years ago then I bought it back. Thought I'd give it to my son but ended up finding a great deal on a proof bbl and had a spare action so building his on that. I have not fired it since I've gotten it back but the gun shot phenomenal when I sold it and was told it's still shooting phenomenal. Round count when I got it back was ~375. I've sold several rifles on this forum and everyone has been completely satisfied. When I sold the rifle it was shooting 140 JLK's at 3090 behind 61 grains H1000 and fed 215. Reamer is .2962nk .081" FB.
Specs on the rifle
Pierce action
Brux 8.5 twist 24" #4 spiral fluted with custom side discharge 3 port brake
McMillian gamescout stock with atlas rail and two flushcups on bottom of stock
Shilen trigger
BDL bottom metal
Talley LW rings
Weight is 7lbs 4 ounces bare rifle
Trades I'm looking for:
Swarovski ATX 85mm spotting scope
Swarovski ATM/ATS 80mm HD spotting scope
Huskemaw 5-20x50 BD scopes
McMillian SA Varmnit stocks with edge
Sell Price is $2775 Shipped to your FFL