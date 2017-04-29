WTS Tikka Varmint 223 1:8 Twist in XLR Element WTS Semi-Custom Tikka Varmint 223



Specs:



Tikka T3 Varmint 223 stainless 1:8 Twist  barrel cut to ~ 18 and threaded. - $1000 rifle - $250 cut and thread barrel.



AAC BRAKEOUT Flash Hider - $100



XLR Element Chassis (black) with Tactical Lite Buttstock - Like New with a flush cup attachment, and 3 inch rail for bipod. with 1 AI 223 10 round mag - $810



StormWerks Folding Mechanism - $55



EGW HD 20 MOA rail - $70



I am the second owner. Previous owner said 300-350 rounds down the pipe. Ive added one box of 20 Hornady V-maxs. He said he did not reload for it because of the accuracy given with factory ammo. I did not know the previous owner personally. Over $2300 invested in rifle  Asking $1500 shipped and insured. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







