Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, stainless, 6.5CM
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, stainless, 6.5CM
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-06-2017, 10:52 AM
warpig602
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 178
WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, stainless, 6.5CM
New in boxm 995.00 shipped
email for quickest reply:
warpig602@gmail.com
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTT/WTS FULL CUSTOM RIFLE in 30-06 SERENGETI
|
Custom Rem 700 7 mag and Custom 700 243win
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:39 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC