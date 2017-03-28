Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM
Unread 03-28-2017, 11:14 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 261
WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM
All new in box, prices are shipped

6.5CM, blued,20in threaded barrel, 890.00 shipped
6.5CM, stainless, 20in threaded barrel, 975.00 shipped
260 Rem, stainless, 20in threaded barrel, 975.00 shipped
