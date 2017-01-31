     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-31-2017, 09:37 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 194
WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM
6.5CM, blued, 20in threaded barrel, 885.00 shipped 2 avail
6.5CM, blued,24in threaded barrel, 915.00 shipped 1 avail
6.5CM, stainless, 2oin threaded barrel, 995.00 shipped 1 avail
6.5CM, stainless, 24in threaded barrel, 995.00 shipped SOLD
260 Rem, stainless, 20in threaded barrel, 995.00 shipped 2 avail
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-31-2017, 09:53 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2013
    Location: Camden south carolina
    Posts: 55
    Re: WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM
    Could you post some pictures? I am interested.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-31-2017, 12:20 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2010
    Posts: 1,278
    Re: WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM
    What's the difference between this ad and your other one have have posted?

    Are you a dealer?

    Do you have all these rifles on hand?

    Brian
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 01-31-2017, 03:23 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2012
    Posts: 194
    Re: WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM
    Just trying to combine multiple posts. I'll get pictures later if need be. Looks like a new in box Tikka T3X CTR. Is there something specific you're wanting to see?
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Weatherby Mark V Ultra Lightweight in 270 Weatherby | 300 WSM Built by Elk Meadow Performance »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:56 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC