WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM
01-31-2017, 09:37 AM
warpig602
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 194
WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM
6.5CM, blued, 20in threaded barrel, 885.00 shipped 2 avail
6.5CM, blued,24in threaded barrel, 915.00 shipped 1 avail
6.5CM, stainless, 2oin threaded barrel, 995.00 shipped 1 avail
6.5CM, stainless, 24in threaded barrel, 995.00 shipped SOLD
260 Rem, stainless, 20in threaded barrel, 995.00 shipped 2 avail
01-31-2017, 09:53 AM
Ccctennis
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Camden south carolina
Posts: 55
Re: WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM
Could you post some pictures? I am interested.
01-31-2017, 12:20 PM
Brianc74
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 1,278
Re: WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM
What's the difference between this ad and your other one have have posted?
Are you a dealer?
Do you have all these rifles on hand?
Brian
01-31-2017, 03:23 PM
warpig602
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 194
Re: WTS: Tikka T3X CTR, 6.5CM
Just trying to combine multiple posts. I'll get pictures later if need be. Looks like a new in box Tikka T3X CTR. Is there something specific you're wanting to see?
