WTS: Tikka T3x CTR 260
WTS: Tikka T3x CTR 260
04-08-2017, 05:04 PM
Dan Tucker
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 260
WTS: Tikka T3x CTR 260
I have a Tikka T3x CTR 260 with a 20 inch barrel for sale. Has less than 50 total rounds down the pipe. I have a custom Tikka being built and collecting parts for another. As of now I have no need for this.
765.00 shipped to FFL
listed elsewhere
04-08-2017, 05:53 PM
Remmy700
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,438
Re: WTS: Tikka T3x CTR 260
Nice stick Dan, any trades?
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
04-08-2017, 06:04 PM
Dan Tucker
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 260
Re: WTS: Tikka T3x CTR 260
Thanks,
I could use a Bartlein 6.5 barrel in a 3b contour and a Surgeon DBM for a short action.
