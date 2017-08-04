Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS: Tikka T3x CTR 260
04-08-2017, 05:04 PM
WTS: Tikka T3x CTR 260
I have a Tikka T3x CTR 260 with a 20 inch barrel for sale. Has less than 50 total rounds down the pipe. I have a custom Tikka being built and collecting parts for another. As of now I have no need for this.

765.00 shipped to FFL

listed elsewhere




04-08-2017, 05:53 PM
Re: WTS: Tikka T3x CTR 260
Nice stick Dan, any trades?
04-08-2017, 06:04 PM
Re: WTS: Tikka T3x CTR 260
Thanks,
I could use a Bartlein 6.5 barrel in a 3b contour and a Surgeon DBM for a short action.
