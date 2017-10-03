Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS Tikka T3 package
  #1  
03-10-2017, 04:34 PM
WTS Tikka T3 package
I have an excellent condition T3 260 Rem with the factory fluted barrell. I have several options, so I'll list as best I can. The only flaw on the rifle is scratches left on the muzzle from Witt clamp on muzzle break. Rifle has 130 rounds through it. Typically great Tikka accuracy (especially with the McMillan stock). Sub 1/2 moa groups with Hornady 129 SSTs.
Factory rifle as is with black stockwith box and all paperwork. $415 shipped
Atlasworx Badger style bolt handle and aluminum bolt shroud $45 if bought with rifle
McMillan A3 Sporter stock with pillars, 2 flush cups, Atlas 3" rail and SW cheek riser. Stock has been painted Forest Green Durocoat by me. It is originally the molded in white, tan ,gray. Two extra riser holes have been filled with epoxy and painted over. It will fit up to a Remington Sendero profile barrel $325 if bought with rifle.
100 twice fired Lapua brass, RCBS full length dies and Lee Collet neck sizing dies (all as new) $85 if bought with rifle.

I really don't want to sell the accessories separately unless the rifle sells first without them. I have terrible luck posting pictures, but I''ll be glad to email or text all you want.
  #2  
03-10-2017, 05:34 PM
Re: WTS Tikka T3 package
PMs responded to and pics sent to all three. Need to add, rifle comes with one 3 round factory mag. I also have 2 factory 5 round mags and the attached Nightforce aluminum 20 MOA base to add for $50.
  #3  
03-10-2017, 06:28 PM
Re: WTS Tikka T3 package
Pictures to gankster@frontier.com. if scratches are not too bad I I'll consider buying.. is it blue or stainless?
.
  #4  
03-10-2017, 07:29 PM
Re: WTS Tikka T3 package
Pictures sent.
  #5  
03-10-2017, 07:38 PM
Re: WTS Tikka T3 package
I'll take everything but the McMillan stock...

PM sent.
  #6  
03-10-2017, 07:40 PM
Re: WTS Tikka T3 package
It's yours, but I didn't receive a pm.
  #7  
03-10-2017, 08:06 PM
NDF
Re: WTS Tikka T3 package
Please text me pics of stock if still available to 2087310836
