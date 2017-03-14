WTS: Tikka T3 Hunter Stainless Fluted 260 Remington - Brand New in Box I am selling a brand new Tikka T3 Hunter Stainless Fluted Rifle unfired in box. The condition is brand new. Rifle is chambered in 260 Remington and comes in factory checkered walnut stock. I need $700 shipped and insured at my expense. Pictures are still uploading from my phone to photo bucket so I will post pictures tomorrow if you need them. Please note, I will not ship it in the factor box. Ever since I had a rifle damaged in shipment in a factory box I buy a new hard case and ship rifles I sell in those. I am posting on multiple forums, as always. Any pm or post or e-mail or smoke signal stating you will take it will be compared to all such assertions on all forums. I have to be fair.