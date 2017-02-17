Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS: Thompson Center Venture 308
02-17-2017
WTS: Thompson Center Venture 308
I have an almost NIB (only 10 rounds through it) Thompson Center Venture 308 with a mounted Bushnell Banner 4-16 CF 500 scope and 6-9 bipod. Also with the trade I have a VISM 45x13 Tactical rifle case and 4.5 boxes of Hornady 168gr BTHP Match ammo. I live in Arkansas so would prefer selling locally but willing to travel up to 200 miles. Unable to upload pictures but if you're interested PM me with your email address and I'll send you some. Everything for $650 cash only.
