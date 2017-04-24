Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: Taurus 605, 2in, 357 mag
04-24-2017, 06:39 AM
warpig602
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 278
WTS: Taurus 605, 2in, 357 mag
Matte stainless, 5 rounds, new in box: 300.00 shipped
