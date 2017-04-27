Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS/T: Tactical Operations TacOps Echo 51 308 Adjustable Stock
I am looking to sell or trade my used TacOps Echo 51. 1200 rounds through this rifle, all FGMM. Included is the rifle, rings, storm case, and I ordered a new piece of neoprene from McMillan for the adjustable cheekpiece. Will also be included.

Also included is a Harris notched 6"-9" bipod with podlock. Not shown in photos.

Rifle has been used and shows signs of wear. It's been professionally maintained. The pictures accurately represent the scratches and marks on this rifle. It has been send back to Mike periodically for routine "checkups".

Rifle has a McMillan A2 with adjustable saddle cheekpiece. It also has McCann Industries SIRS mount imbedded by TacOps.

Would like to trade for a AIAX in 308 or 6.5, AXMC preferred.

I'm open to other high end trades.

$4350 + shipping to your FFL.











​​​​​​​
