Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
WTS/T Sig 2022 FDE
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
WTS/T Sig 2022 FDE
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
12-29-2016, 08:35 PM
poke_53
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 284
WTS/T Sig 2022 FDE
I have an excellent condition Sig 2022 FDE for Sale or Trade. Comes with the hard case, 1 mag and Sig rail mounted laser. This model has Sig Nite Sights on it as well. Asking $475 shipped or Trade for a Glock 27 in similar condition.
https://www.budsgunshop.com/catalog/...B1+40S%26W+3.9
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTB 338 Allen Express
|
Used Gen 4 Glock 23 & 27 for sale
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
09:01 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC