Wts: stiller tac30 300wsm xlr rock creek barrel Stiller tac30 chambered in 300wsm. Done by the guys at stiller. Rock creek 28" fluted mtu barrel, button pulled. Blended timed 4 port muzzle brake. Xlr evolution tactical stock, with ace folder 5.5" pic rail, 14" handguard. Timney 510. 20 moa base 290 rounds through it. This thing is an absolute hammer and I've hit steel out to a mile.

$2200 obo

will sell barreled action separately but prefer selling everything together.

