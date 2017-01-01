Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Springfield XDS 45 4"
01-01-2017, 12:56 PM
Ltdshooter
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 12
--- SPF ---
Springfield XDS 45 4". Excellent condition. Has Talon wrap around grip tape on it. Comes with everything in the factory box plus a carbon fiber IWB holster from Multi-Hoster. SPF plus shipping to FFL.
