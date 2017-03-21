Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: Springfield XDS, 3.3, 9mm
03-21-2017, 05:42 PM
warpig602
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 254
WTS: Springfield XDS, 3.3, 9mm
New in box, 9mm, grey frame 440.00 shipped.
Springfield also giving you an extra 4 mags, holster, mag carrier:
https://www.springfieldpromo.com/
03-21-2017, 06:40 PM
goblism
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 207
Re: WTS: Springfield XDS, 3.3, 9mm
Are you an authorized reseller? Interested if so
