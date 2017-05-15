WTS Sendero 1st gen 300 ultra



Selling my 300 ultra mag 1st gen sendero, its had less than 100 rds down the tube. Only shot to 250yds, shoots the 215 Berger hybrids with 93gr of retumbo at 1/2 moa. I lost my place to shoot and lost my deer lease this past year. Trying to start a new business and since I can't shoot or hunt at the moment this is the easiest way to free up some money. I also have 2 other rifles listed in classifieds if someone would be interested in more than one I'd be willing to make a fair deal.Gun will be sold with one of Ted Borgs "shortgrass" muzzle brakes installed by him. As well as ARC 30mm 30-24 rings a Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56 UHV.5 scope with cover and a warne 20moa base. Has a factory trigger that has been tuned to 2lbs. I am willing to separate scope and rings if necessary.Asking $2850 shipped in conus to your FFLHere's some pics