WTS Semi-Custom Tikka Varmint 223
04-13-2017
WTS Semi-Custom Tikka Varmint 223
WTS Semi-Custom Tikka Varmint 223

Specs:

Tikka T3 Varmint 223 stainless  barrel cut to 18 and threaded. - $1000 rifle - $250 cut and thread barrel.

Surefire flash hider  suppressor ready attachment - $150

Manner stock with adjustable cheek piece.  Previous owner stated it is bedded. - $750

CDI Bottom Metal and a single 10 round magazine - $210 BM - $75 mag

EGW HD 20 MOA rail - $70

This rifle shoots factory Hornady 55gr V-Maxs 5 touching at 100 yards and about ¾ at 225 yards. Only had a 10x scope mounted on it so Im sure this group could be tightened up to touching. Previous owner said 300-350 rounds down the pipe. Ive added one box of 20 Hornady V-maxs. He said he did not reload for it because of the accuracy given with factory ammo. I did not know the previous owner personally. Over $2500 invested in rifle  Asking $1650 shipped and insured.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS Semi-Custom Tikka Varmint 223-img_2372-copy.jpg   WTS Semi-Custom Tikka Varmint 223-img_2373-copy.jpg  

WTS Semi-Custom Tikka Varmint 223-img_2374-copy.jpg   WTS Semi-Custom Tikka Varmint 223-img_2375-copy.jpg  

