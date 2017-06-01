     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Savage model 12 F/TR .308 w/Horus Vision Scope
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS: Savage model 12 F/TR .308 w/Horus Vision Scope
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-06-2017, 12:02 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2005
Location: Missouri
Posts: 231
WTS: Savage model 12 F/TR .308 w/Horus Vision Scope
I took the rifle in on trade and never shot it, great condition. Accu-Trigger, heavy varmint barrel, Anschutz style rail in forend. Scope is a Horus Vision Falcon 4-16x50 with the Horus H59 reticle, FFP. Scope has some minor cosmetic marks from use but works perfectly. Scope and rifle together $1500 plus shipping. Will separate, rifle $1000, scope $600 plus shipping.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: Savage model 12 F/TR .308 w/Horus Vision Scope-savage1.jpg   WTS: Savage model 12 F/TR .308 w/Horus Vision Scope-savage2.jpg  

WTS: Savage model 12 F/TR .308 w/Horus Vision Scope-savage3.jpg  
__________________
It is worth remembering these timeless words John Stuart Mill: "War is an ugly thing, but not the ugliest of things: the decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks nothing worth a war, is worse."

Lex et Libertas  Semper Vigilo, Paratus, et Fidelis!
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 26 Nosler Christensen Summit | 6.5 x 47 Lapua »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:08 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC