WTS: Savage model 12 F/TR .308 w/Horus Vision Scope

I took the rifle in on trade and never shot it, great condition. Accu-Trigger, heavy varmint barrel, Anschutz style rail in forend. Scope is a Horus Vision Falcon 4-16x50 with the Horus H59 reticle, FFP. Scope has some minor cosmetic marks from use but works perfectly. Scope and rifle together $1500 plus shipping. Will separate, rifle $1000, scope $600 plus shipping.

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger





