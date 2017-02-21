WTS: Savage 12 F/TR 308 Nice Savage 12 FTR Varmint in .308 up for sale. This is the target series model, stainless, 30" barrel, gray laminated stock, adjustable Accu-Trigger and Anschutz style rail embedded into the forend. I received in trade 2 years ago and just shot it yesterday because I was really curious to see how it shot. Three shots to dial scope in and then the attached 5 shot group with factory Federal 175gr ammo. Just under .75" not bad for a first group with factory ammo. I just have too many 308 rifles and thinning the herd.



Scope is also for sale, Horus Vision Falcon 4-16x50 with the H2 Horus reticle, first focal plane fantastic glass. If you are unfamiliar with Horus scopes, they set the standard for grid pattern reticles which are now used by other major scope manufactures. Asking $850 for the rifle, $550 for the scope or will sell both together for $1300. Thanks! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







__________________

It is worth remembering these timeless words John Stuart Mill: "War is an ugly thing, but not the ugliest of things: the decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks nothing worth a war, is worse."



Lex et Libertas  Semper Vigilo, Paratus, et Fidelis!