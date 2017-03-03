Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS: Sako TRG22
Unread 03-03-2017, 04:25 PM
WTS: Sako TRG22
I am selling my TRG22 with a 20" barrel it has a Sako bipod, 3 mags (2 still new in package), Sako muzzle brake, and picatinny rail. The rifle is in great shape and I have shot about 150rds of match ammo through it, it really like Hornady 168gr Amax match. I bought it used and not sure how many rounds the previous owner fired it. It looked like new when I got it. The brake isn't mounted as I have been using my omega on it, but it is included. I recently splurged on a gun and need to recover some funds.

Asking $2300 for the rifle, muzzle brake and one magazine
$275 for the bipod.
$140 for each new mag.
accessories wont be for sale until after the rifle sales.

If you wanted we could work out a deal on the scope, Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56 MilDot.











