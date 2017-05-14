WTS Sako A7 Tecomate Edition 270 WSM I have a Sako A7 Tecomate Edition in 270 wsm for sale. As I'm sure most of you know this was a limited run rifle by Sako. Gun comes with 30mm lightweight Talley's already installed. The gun is in really good condition with the exception of 2 paint chips under the hand grip of the gun. I have posted pictures with a pencil eraser next to them for a size comparison. I am not the original owner and i do not have the original box. I just recently purchased this rifle but have several different projects going on so i decided to pursue another one first so this one goes back up for sale. I was told from the original owner the gun shoots 140gr Accubonds 1/2". These guns are known for their excellent accuracy. Price is $1,200 shipped in a soft case from an individual to you FFL dealer. First "I'll take it" trumps all else. I am posting several pics but feel free to message me if you have any questions or want any specific pics i haven't posted.



Would also consider trades for a nice scope. Leica ERI 3-12x50 4A, Zeiss Conquest DL 3-12X50 #60, Meopta Meostar R1 3-12X56 with 4A illuminated second focal plane only. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











