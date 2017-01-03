Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS: Sako A7 Roughtech Range, 300WM
Unread 03-01-2017, 03:55 PM
WTS: Sako A7 Roughtech Range, 300WM
Like new, under 40 rounds through it. 300WM, Roughtech stock, green with black webbing, dual sling swivels, fluted barrel. Will come with Caldwell bipod and picatinny rail installed. Partial (5) box of 180gr Sako Super Hammerheads and partial(6) box of Hornady Precision Hunter 200gr ELD-X. Will ship in a Pelican Storm 3300 case for 1150.00.

Buyer also has the option to purchase:

17 boxes of Hornady Precision Hunter, 200gr, ELD-X for 30.00ea.
1 box of Sako Super Hammerhead, 180gr for 35.00
2 boxes of Remington 180gr Cor Lokt Ultra Bonded Hypersonic 25.00ea

If you take all the ammo I'll do it for 25.00ea(500.00)


lastly, if you need an optic I have the following available, all still sealed in plastic:

Leupold VX6 3-18x50, Duplex Firedot, CDS for 945.00
Leupold VX6 3-18x44, B&C Illuminated, CDS for 910.00
Leupold VX6 2-12x42, Windplex Firedot, CDS/ZL for 850.00
Leupold VX3i 3.5-10x40, Duplex, CDS for 370.00
Leupold VX3i 3.5-10x40, Duplex for 330.00





