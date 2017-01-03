WTS: Sako A7 Roughtech Range, 300WM



Buyer also has the option to purchase:



17 boxes of Hornady Precision Hunter, 200gr, ELD-X for 30.00ea.

1 box of Sako Super Hammerhead, 180gr for 35.00

2 boxes of Remington 180gr Cor Lokt Ultra Bonded Hypersonic 25.00ea



If you take all the ammo I'll do it for 25.00ea(500.00)





lastly, if you need an optic I have the following available, all still sealed in plastic:



Leupold VX6 3-18x50, Duplex Firedot, CDS for 945.00

Leupold VX6 3-18x44, B&C Illuminated, CDS for 910.00

Leupold VX6 2-12x42, Windplex Firedot, CDS/ZL for 850.00

Leupold VX3i 3.5-10x40, Duplex, CDS for 370.00

Leupold VX3i 3.5-10x40, Duplex for 330.00











