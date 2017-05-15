Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Sako 85 Varmint, 308
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS: Sako 85 Varmint, 308
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-15-2017, 08:02 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 296
WTS: Sako 85 Varmint, 308
Excellent condition, brown laminate stock. stainless fluted heavy barrel, also has set trigger option.. I do not have the original box but will ship in a new Sako scoped rifle soft case. Factory manual and paperwork included as well. I will include a a set of factory rings of your choice in stainless or blue, 30mm or 1in for 1375.00 shipped. 1325.00 without rings. Have a few scopes that can be included(Leupold, Swaro, Nikon). Will consider trades for the same rilfe in 243/204. Win M70 or Sako rilfes in 243/7-08. Marlin levers.






Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS: Springfield XDS, 3.3, 9mm | Custom 22-250 AI »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:30 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC