WTS: Sako 85 Varmint, 308

Excellent condition, brown laminate stock. stainless fluted heavy barrel, also has set trigger option.. I do not have the original box but will ship in a new Sako scoped rifle soft case. Factory manual and paperwork included as well. I will include a a set of factory rings of your choice in stainless or blue, 30mm or 1in for 1375.00 shipped. 1325.00 without rings. Have a few scopes that can be included(Leupold, Swaro, Nikon). Will consider trades for the same rilfe in 243/204. Win M70 or Sako rilfes in 243/7-08. Marlin levers.