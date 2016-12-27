WTS Sako 75 Finnlite 308

WTS Sako 75 Finnlite 308 Winchester.

Stainless steel barreled action

Flutted barrel

Flutted bolt

Come with 2 stocks. The original factory stock. And is wearing a new Mcmillion Edge stock.

Comes with stainless Sako bases

The rifle has had 50 rounds through it , to break it in. Have not hunted with it.

Asking $2500.00 Obo

Pics are available. Just text me your cell number to 205-757-798one.

Must be ship from and to a FFL dealer.

Buyer pays all shipping cost.



Scope does not come with rifle.