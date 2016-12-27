|
WTS Sako 75 Finnlite 308
WTS Sako 75 Finnlite 308 Winchester.
Stainless steel barreled action
Flutted barrel
Flutted bolt
Come with 2 stocks. The original factory stock. And is wearing a new Mcmillion Edge stock.
Comes with stainless Sako bases
The rifle has had 50 rounds through it , to break it in. Have not hunted with it.
Asking $2500.00 Obo
Pics are available. Just text me your cell number to 205-757-798one.
Must be ship from and to a FFL dealer.
Buyer pays all shipping cost.
Scope does not come with rifle.
Last edited by Shooter 69; 12-27-2016 at 05:52 PM.
Reason: Complete post