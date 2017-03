WTS: Saiga 308, unconverted, $1000 Selling a Saiga 308

Pre owned

21.8" barrel

308/7.62Nato

SN 0006xxx

Wood stock

99.9% condition

I have never fired, previous owner never fired

No box or papers or cleaning/tool kit

One magazine.



Again, only come with one magazine. That's it.



Asking a 100% FIRM price of $1000. Buyer pays shipping, $35.



Low ball offers below $1000 will be ignored.



No, I won't do $1000 with shipping included. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger