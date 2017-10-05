Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



wts: ruger precision rifle 308 package with burris scope (ct)
05-10-2017, 12:32 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
connecticut
Posts: 428
wts: ruger precision rifle 308 package with burris scope (ct)
brand new never fired........ received this in a trade...................

Ruger precision rifle gen II model 18004, 308 caliber, box, mag, manual, bipod installed, also has a burris mtac (200464) 4.5-14x42 with the ballistic milling reticle with a set of blackhawk rings.

$1700 plus shipping to ffl

new this package would run over $2200



