Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
wts: ruger precision rifle 308 package with burris scope (ct)
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
wts: ruger precision rifle 308 package with burris scope (ct)
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-10-2017, 12:32 PM
steevo
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: connecticut
Posts: 428
wts: ruger precision rifle 308 package with burris scope (ct)
brand new never fired........ received this in a trade...................
Ruger precision rifle gen II model 18004, 308 caliber, box, mag, manual, bipod installed, also has a burris mtac (200464) 4.5-14x42 with the ballistic milling reticle with a set of blackhawk rings.
$1700 plus shipping to ffl
new this package would run over $2200
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Ruger target laminate gray
|
WTS: Winchester 70 Heavy Varmint 22-250
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:19 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC