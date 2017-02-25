Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS Ruger No.1B in 270 Weatherby
Unread 02-25-2017, 05:53 PM
WTS Ruger No.1B in 270 Weatherby
This rifle is in excellent condition with less than 100 rounds through it. Rifle comes with factory box and rings. Your FFL needs to be able to accept a direct transfer from a non-FFL individual. $1149 delivered to your FFL in the lower 48. Your FFL needs to be able to accept a direct transfer from an unlicensed individual.

Buyer will have the option of purchasing my 270 Wby Forster Bench 2 Die set and sixty-nine 270 Wby cases for $125 delivered. Fourteen cases are unfired (Wby brand) and fifty-five are once fired (mostly Nosler brand).

This rifle is particularly accurate (3 shots under 1 inch @ 100 yds) with 140, 150 Sierra Game Kings using H1000 and R25.
Unread 02-25-2017, 08:51 PM
Re: WTS Ruger No.1B in 270 Weatherby
57, vey nice rifle. Just wanted to comment on the bright, clear and detailed pics, they should help sell it.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
