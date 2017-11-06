Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



wts: ruger blackhawk 357 magnum 3 screw frame from 1968 (ct)
06-11-2017
wts: ruger blackhawk 357 magnum 3 screw frame from 1968 (ct)
ruger blackhawk, blued, thiis is an older 3 screw frame from 1968..... 6.5" barrel, has not been converted and all original..... some wear in blueing as seen in pics...

$600 plus shipping




