WTS Ruger American Predator 6.5 Creedmoor w/Leupold VX-2 Scope

I am selling my Ruger American Predator in 6.5 Creedmoor with rings and Leupold VX-2 scope. The pictured bipod and sling are not included. It is in excellent condition and very accurate. It has been fired exactly 50 times with factory loads and is sub moa, easily, at 100 and is sub minute-of-milk jug out to 325 for sure. I need $625 shipped and insured.