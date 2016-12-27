     close
WTS Ruger American Predator 6.5 CM in an MDT LSS Chassis
Unread 12-27-2016, 07:42 PM
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Billings, MT
Posts: 306
WTS Ruger American Predator 6.5 CM in an MDT LSS Chassis
I am selling a Ruger American Predator barreled action in 6.5 Creedmoor in an MDT LSS Chassis. It will come complete with Magpul MOE butt stock, buffer, spring, Magpul cheek riser, grip, flash suppressor/brake (sorry, don't recall make) and one MDT magazine. I will sell it in that configuration for $750 shipped and insured. If you want the EGW rings, SWFA 10X MQ scope (side focus) and Timney trigger, I will add all of that for $500. This thing shoots cloverleafs at 100 yards and has been fired 60 times.

Last edited by BigSky!; 12-27-2016 at 07:50 PM. Reason: Copied to Other Forums
