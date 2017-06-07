WTS Ruger 220 Swift Ruger M77 Mark II Target 220 Swift for sale. Approximately 200 rounds down the barrel. It has a couple shallow dings in the stock and a couple scuffs in the barrel. Can send pics of them. Shoots very well, I just dont shoot it hardly ever and something has to go to help fund another build. Comes with factory rings, RCBS 2 die set, shell holder, and modified case. I have 60 loaded rounds for it too if you live close enough to Idaho to meet...dont really want to pay the hazmat to ship the loaded rounds.



Asking $600 shipped OBO




