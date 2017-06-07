Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Ruger 220 Swift
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS Ruger 220 Swift
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-06-2017, 12:43 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 147
WTS Ruger 220 Swift
Ruger M77 Mark II Target 220 Swift for sale. Approximately 200 rounds down the barrel. It has a couple shallow dings in the stock and a couple scuffs in the barrel. Can send pics of them. Shoots very well, I just dont shoot it hardly ever and something has to go to help fund another build. Comes with factory rings, RCBS 2 die set, shell holder, and modified case. I have 60 loaded rounds for it too if you live close enough to Idaho to meet...dont really want to pay the hazmat to ship the loaded rounds.

Asking $600 shipped OBO
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS Ruger 220 Swift-14913.jpeg   WTS Ruger 220 Swift-14911.jpeg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Remington model 700bdl 7mm rem mag | FS-6.5x47L »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:09 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC