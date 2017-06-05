WTS: Rock River X-1 AR15 I have a like new Rock River X-1 for sale or partial trade. These have a 18 inch barrel that are fluted front and back and has the beast brake with CAR stock on it. Also includes the Burris PEPR 1" scope mount, sling attachment and 3 pic rails. Rifle was function tested and then taken apart and every thing coated with duracote in a hunting pattern. After rifle was assembled it was function tested again and never shot. Rifle is like new and hunting pattern looks super. Comes with manual a 1 magazine.



Rifle will ship from private owner to FFL insured. Know your state laws for purchasing this firearm and will only ship in the CONUS.



1450.00 shipped & insured



TRADES:

Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50 plex.........new or like new in box

Vortex HD LH 3-15x42.....new or like new in box

Bartlein 6.5 8 twist 3b barrel blank

New Surgeon DBM short action



