WTS: Rock River X-1 AR15
05-06-2017, 06:57 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 277
WTS: Rock River X-1 AR15
I have a like new Rock River X-1 for sale or partial trade. These have a 18 inch barrel that are fluted front and back and has the beast brake with CAR stock on it. Also includes the Burris PEPR 1" scope mount, sling attachment and 3 pic rails. Rifle was function tested and then taken apart and every thing coated with duracote in a hunting pattern. After rifle was assembled it was function tested again and never shot. Rifle is like new and hunting pattern looks super. Comes with manual a 1 magazine.

Rifle will ship from private owner to FFL insured. Know your state laws for purchasing this firearm and will only ship in the CONUS.

1450.00 shipped & insured

TRADES:
Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50 plex.........new or like new in box
Vortex HD LH 3-15x42.....new or like new in box
Bartlein 6.5 8 twist 3b barrel blank
New Surgeon DBM short action

listed elsewhere
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: Rock River X-1 AR15-img_0236.jpg   WTS: Rock River X-1 AR15-img_0237.jpg  

WTS: Rock River X-1 AR15-img_0238.jpg  
05-06-2017, 07:00 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 277
Re: WTS: Rock River X-1 AR15
Couple more pics:
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: Rock River X-1 AR15-img_0239.jpg   WTS: Rock River X-1 AR15-img_0240.jpg  

WTS: Rock River X-1 AR15-img_0241.jpg  
05-06-2017, 07:01 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 277
Re: WTS: Rock River X-1 AR15
1 more pic:
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: Rock River X-1 AR15-img_0235.jpg  
