WTS: Remington 700p 338 Lapua I found something that I want, so this has to go.



It is a Remington 700 Police 338 Lapua, Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50mm (Mil-dot, hs non ZS), 3 AI magazines, Badger 20moa rail, 4 Full boxes of Federal Gold Metal Match 300gr SMK plus another partial box (89 total rounds), Harris swivel bipod, Sekonk 65in-lbs t-handle torque wrench, Dewey cleaning rod (full kit), shipped in a pelican 1750 case.



I picked this up on a trade and never shot it. It does have some residue on the stock from from the previous owner putting a piece of mole skin on for a cheek rest. He said his dad shot it a few times and then put it away. Looking at the bolt face I believe him.



I am looking to sell the kit together, but if someone just wants the rifle I can part out the rest.



Everything $3150 shipped or just the rifle for $1,450.



I will post pictures later when I get them loaded. I can text them in the mean time.