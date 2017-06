WTS Remington 700 SS .223AI McMillan Mountain Rifle Stock



Also have a New set of Talley 30mm Extra low for 700 short action Black 720700 for $30 extra if the buyer wants them...

















Started as a stainless Remington 700 Short Action RH bolt. IT&D then installed a stainless Douglas 1-8 twist #2 contour 21.5" bbl and chambered it in 223AI. I had it ceracoated black and just got it back yesterday. Looks good. Comes with an adjustable X-mark Pro trigger and sits in a McMillan Mountain Rifle stock. Mc Millan has pillars and is off another rifle of mine. It is complete EXCEPT it doesn't have any BDL bottom metal. I don't have any I can include either. So you need the Spring, follower, and BDL bottom plate. Should run you $60 or so used, or maybe you have it already...It weighs 6.15lbs as pictured.Rifle shoots my standard IT&D 75gr Amax load like all the other IT&D 223AI's I have here. More than happy to share the load with the buyer.