Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS / Remington 700 special run 204 ruger
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS / Remington 700 special run 204 ruger
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-14-2017, 08:04 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 156
WTS / Remington 700 special run 204 ruger
I've got a New Unfired Remington 700 Special Run 204 26" heavy barrel . Blued with a hogue stock . $650 plus shipping. Must be shipped from and to a ffl dealer. Pictures are available. Just text your cell phone number to 205-757-7981.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 5R 300 win mag | McMillan 50 BMG »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:27 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC