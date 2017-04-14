Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
WTS / Remington 700 special run 204 ruger
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
WTS / Remington 700 special run 204 ruger
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-14-2017, 08:04 PM
Shooter 69
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 156
WTS / Remington 700 special run 204 ruger
I've got a New Unfired Remington 700 Special Run 204 26" heavy barrel . Blued with a hogue stock . $650 plus shipping. Must be shipped from and to a ffl dealer. Pictures are available. Just text your cell phone number to 205-757-7981.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
5R 300 win mag
|
McMillan 50 BMG
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:27 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC