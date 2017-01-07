Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Remington 700 204 ruger
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTS Remington 700 204 ruger
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-01-2017, 09:02 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 191
WTS Remington 700 204 ruger
I have for sale a new , Unfired, Remington 700 heavy barrel RH in 204 ruger.
With a hogue stock . Gun has to be shipped from and to FFL dealer.
$600.00
Buyer pays all the shipping and FFL fees.

Pictures are available. Text your cell phone number to 205-757-7981
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Wtt for a .25 caliber barrel for a Remington 700 | Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:24 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC