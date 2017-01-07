Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
WTS Remington 700 204 ruger
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
WTS Remington 700 204 ruger
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-01-2017, 09:02 PM
Shooter 69
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 191
WTS Remington 700 204 ruger
I have for sale a new , Unfired, Remington 700 heavy barrel RH in 204 ruger.
With a hogue stock . Gun has to be shipped from and to FFL dealer.
$600.00
Buyer pays all the shipping and FFL fees.
Pictures are available. Text your cell phone number to 205-757-7981
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Wtt for a .25 caliber barrel for a Remington 700
|
Mcwhorter custom 6.5x47 lapua
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:24 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC