WTS: Rare Ruger No.1 460 S&W
Hi All!
I have for sale a new in box, Ruger No.1 in 460 S&W. Although this rifle is a classic, it is also versatile as it will shoot 454 Casull and 45 LC. These rifles were made in limited numbers and will flesh out someones No. 1 collection
The specs are below. If you have any questions, please shoot me a PM.
$2200 shipped to your FFL
Ruger No. 1 Medium Sporter single-shot rifle
.460 S&W Magnum caliber
22" barrel
1:20" twist, 6 grooves
Falling block breech mechanism with artillery-style breechblock and under-lever
Sliding tang safety
American walnut stock
Alexander Henry-style forend
Sporting style buttpad
Blued, alloy steel barrel
Bead front and adjustable rear sights
Adjustable ejector mechanism
Sling swivel studs
Quarter-rib integral scope base
Includes free rings
38.50" overall length
13.50" length of pull
Weighs 7.25 pounds
Stand by for pictures