WTS: Rare Ruger No.1 460 S&W



I have for sale a new in box, Ruger No.1 in 460 S&W. Although this rifle is a classic, it is also versatile as it will shoot 454 Casull and 45 LC. These rifles were made in limited numbers and will flesh out someones No. 1 collection



The specs are below. If you have any questions, please shoot me a PM.



$2200 shipped to your FFL





Ruger No. 1 Medium Sporter single-shot rifle

.460 S&W Magnum caliber

22" barrel

1:20" twist, 6 grooves

Falling block breech mechanism with artillery-style breechblock and under-lever

Sliding tang safety

American walnut stock

Alexander Henry-style forend

Sporting style buttpad

Blued, alloy steel barrel

Bead front and adjustable rear sights

Adjustable ejector mechanism

Sling swivel studs

Quarter-rib integral scope base

Includes free rings

38.50" overall length

13.50" length of pull

Weighs 7.25 pounds



Stand by for pictures