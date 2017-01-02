     close
WTS: Pre-Ban Argentine FMAP FAL
Unread 02-01-2017, 05:06 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Virginia
Posts: 252
WTS: Pre-Ban Argentine FMAP FAL
Excellent condition original pre-ban FMAP (Argentine) FAL rifle in 308 that I have had for over 18 years. The barrel was marked National Arms 001XX BILLERICA MA and all other parts have the same serial number. I sent this off to Arizona Response Systems over 12 years ago, to be made into a Bush Model with 18 barrel, Belgium combo flashhider, folding cocking lever and beautiful Black Walnut stocks. The carry handle was removed and a removable plug installed. The barrel was cut back and now only says BILLERICA MA. Mark Graham did a great job and I fired the rifle approximately 400 times overall. The rifle has been sitting in the safe for about 8 years collecting dust. Time to sell to pay for another project. Comes with three 20 round mags, Wilderness Tactical sling, bayonet and frog, front sight tool, extractor tool, gas wrench and buttstock takedown tool. Shipping included in the price of $2200. No trades please. Contact me with questions and thanks for looking.

Jerry

