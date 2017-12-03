WTS: Pre 64 Winchester 308



It is a pre 64 Winchester target rifle I bought from a forum member who acquired it from an estate sale. The stock has a really nice piece of straight grain walnut. It has a Obermeyer 11 twist heavy profile barrel that when he bought it had not been fired yet after it was built. He put about 200 rounds on the rifle before I bought it. I had the stock refinished and a nice recoil pad put on it. The bolt knob had been threaded where the hole is at the end of it and a bolt scewed in. I am not a Winchester guru but it looks like the back of the tang has been rounded. I had it taken out and fixed and it is solid now. Had the swivel stud on bottom of the butt stock and the rail that was in the forarm filled with walnut and 2 new sling studs installed. The barrel was cut down to 18 inches and recrowned also. The stock came bedded when I received the rifle. The bottom metal is all original and is in descent shape. The action is in nice shape and the action, bolt, stock and bottom metal and trigger are all original. I had the trigger adjusted and it breaks with no creed at around 2 pounds very nicely. The only thing I had left to do was I was going to have the bottom metal cleaned up, bolt disassembled and cleaned and have all of it cerekoted black. I have not shot the rifle yet and it comes with the 20moa pic rail on the receiver. I saved some info from the sale and here is a little more about it.



Pre 64 308 Obermeyer 5r, match stock, bedded, sight base, less than 200 rounds fired.



I bought this rifle from an estate. The barrel was unfired. This action has a matching numbered bolt and was trued/built by Ray A Simard. I had my plumber turn the snout for Houle tubes. I zero'd it with 175 SMK and it holds 1/2 MOA @600yards



If you have any questions just ask and I will answer them the best I can.



1050.00 shipped and insured





listed elsewhere













