WTS plus TRADES: New custom 243 varmint rifle



Details are listed below and also are trades that I would be interested in. Shipping and insurance is included in the price and the rifle will be listed elsewhere. Shipping will be from private owner ( me ) to your FFL CONUS. Listed will be a cash price for rifle and a trade price. If I am going to do trading on the rifle the price will be 3100.00

I do not have a problem giving full price for something new or a fair price on something used on a trade but the rifle will be traded for what I have invested in it and not any cheaper.



Rifle: 2675.00 shipped & insured CONUS

Trade price: 3100.00



Details:



All work done by Alex Wheeler and all parts new on the build



1) Kelbly Grizzly 11 action with pic rail and pinned recoil lug



2) Jewell HVR hunting trigger



3) McMillan EDGE Nesika Bay varmint stock in gray with black speckles, 1 flush cup on bottom of butt stock and pic rail on bottom of forarm with flush cup



4) Bartlein barrel Sendero contour 8 twist at 20 inches chambered in 243 and set up to shoot the 105 grain bullets



5) Remington BDL bottom metal



6) Barreled action cerekoted in stone gray, bolt handle and shroud in black



7) Stock has been pillar bedded





TRADES: Scopes, only new or like new in box.....will add other items as I think about them.



Vortex 3-15x42 Razor HD LH Rifle Scope

Matte, G4 BDC



Vortex Razor HD Gen II 1-6x24 VMR-2 Riflescope RZR-16004



Leupold 3-18x50 VX-6 30mm Riflescope

Matte, FireDot 4, Side Focus, Custom Dial System



Swarovski 3.5-18x44 Z5 Riflescope

Matte, BRH



Swarovski Z6 2.5-15x44 BT Plex Riflescope Black 59410



Swarovski Z6 2.5-15x44 BRH Riflescope Black 59419



Swarovski Z6 3-18x50 BRH Riflescope Black 59619



Swarovski Z6 3-18x50 Plex Riflescope Black



Nightforce ATACR 4-16x50 .25 MOA MOAR Scope C544

















