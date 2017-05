WTS NOSLER 48 PATRIOT in 28 NOSLER

I bought this rifle a few weeks back before talking to my Surgeon who did my Right shoulder surgery last month. At my post op appt.. my Surgeon said no shooting of magnums for a year or longer. So here it is up for sale. Here is what you will get.

1. Nosler 48 Patriot in 28 Nosler

2. 2.5 boxes of Nosler 175 LRAB ammo

3. 30 pieces of 1 time fired brass

3. Redding Deluxe die set #84790



I would say the condition is in 99.9%



Want to sell for $1300 plus shipping



Brian

