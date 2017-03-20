Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Guns For Sale
Wts nib sig tacops .40 s&w
Wts nib sig tacops .40 s&w
03-20-2017
nthrut
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Va
Posts: 407
Wts nib sig tacops .40 s&w
WTS NIB SIG P226 TAC-OPS
Sig P226 Tac-Ops 40 S&W NIB Unfired All papers oil, lock, etc. 4-15 rd magazines
SN : UU666629
$995 shipped USPS Priority mail, to your FFL, who must accept shipment from a non FFL, w/ copy of driver license.
MO accepted as payment.
