Wts nib sig tacops .40 s&w



Sig P226 Tac-Ops 40 S&W NIB Unfired All papers oil, lock, etc. 4-15 rd magazines

SN : UU666629

$995 shipped USPS Priority mail, to your FFL, who must accept shipment from a non FFL, w/ copy of driver license.

MO accepted as payment.



WTS NIB SIG P226 TAC-OPSSig P226 Tac-Ops 40 S&W NIB Unfired All papers oil, lock, etc. 4-15 rd magazinesSN : UU666629$995 shipped USPS Priority mail, to your FFL, who must accept shipment from a non FFL, w/ copy of driver license.MO accepted as payment.