WTS: NH Mod 70 Classic SS 300WM. McMillan Edge. PTG. ETC. $1050.00 shipped to FFL by individual



6-Digit Winchester Model 70 Classic Stainless. New Haven, CT.

300 Win Mag. Low Round Count.

Factory 24" Barrel (Professionally cut and deep crowned)

McMillan Hunter's Edge stock (Olive Drab Greenish/Red Decelerator)

13.5" Length of pull

PTG Stainless 1-Piece Bottom Metal (Bedded)

Professionally bedded.

Factory Trigger honed and adjusted

Original Box (In Fair/Serviceable shape)



Typical hunting marks.

Weighs just shy of 7lbs as shown with my luggage scale.

It is an honest 1"- 1.5" gun depending on load. It really likes RL-19 and 168gn TTSX and Factory Federal 180gn Partitions.

Both Sub M.O.A out to 300yrds tested.

















