WTS: NH Mod 70 Classic SS 300WM. McMillan Edge. PTG. ETC.

For Sale $1050.00 shipped to FFL by individual
6-Digit Winchester Model 70 Classic Stainless. New Haven, CT.
300 Win Mag. Low Round Count.
Factory 24" Barrel (Professionally cut and deep crowned)
McMillan Hunter's Edge stock (Olive Drab Greenish/Red Decelerator)
13.5" Length of pull
PTG Stainless 1-Piece Bottom Metal (Bedded)
Professionally bedded.
Factory Trigger honed and adjusted
Original Box (In Fair/Serviceable shape)
Typical hunting marks.
Weighs just shy of 7lbs as shown with my luggage scale.
It is an honest 1"- 1.5" gun depending on load. It really likes RL-19 and 168gn TTSX and Factory Federal 180gn Partitions.
Both Sub M.O.A out to 300yrds tested.