WTS: New custom 22-250 ( SAC ) build



I will ship to your FFL from private owner CONUS insured. Forms of payment are check, money order or pay pal. If by check it will need to clear. I have tons of feedback on multiple sites and have bought and sold many high dollar items through the years. Listed below are details of the build and trades I would be interested in.



* Kelbly Kodiak action, 308 boltface with TG extractor RB/RP with 20moa pic rail machined into the action



* Bolt was melonited



* McMillan Nesika Bay varmint stock in woodland Spectre, pic rail bottom forarm with flush cup and 1 flush cup on the bottom of butt stock.



* Bartlein Sendero contour 20 inches in length and chambered in a 8 twist 22-250 to shoot the 75 to 80 grain bullets



* Threaded 5/8x24 and thread protector blended to barrel



* Jewell HVR trigger



* APA DBM with 1 5rd AI magazine



* Stock has been pillar bedded



* All metal coated in Tarjac green cerekote



* Rifle is unfired and all work was done at Short Action Customs



3750.00 shipped and insured CONUS to your FFL



listed elsewhere



TRADES:



All rifles must be new or like new and no home brewed projects



* Larue AR15

* Les Baer AR15

* Wilson Combat AR15

* JP AR15

* Noveske AR15 GEN 3 I believe



All scopes must be new or like new in the box



* Nightforce ATACR 4-16x50 .25 MOA MOAR Scope C544

* Vortex Razor HD AMG 6-24x50 FFP ERB-7 MRAD Riflescope RZR-AMG-2

* Vortex Razor HD Gen II 1-6x24 JM-1 BDC Riflescope RZR-16003

* Vortex Razor HD Gen II 4.5-27x56 EBR-1C Riflescope

* Vortex Golden Eagle HD 15-60x52 ECR-1 MOA Riflescope TCS-1503

* Swarovski Z5 3.5-18x44 BRH Riflescope Black 59766

* Swarovski Z6 2.5-15x44 BRH Riflescope Black 59419

* Swarovski Z6 3-18x50 BRH Riflescope Black 59619



















