WTS: New custom 22-250 ( SAC ) build

I have a new custom Short Action Customs 22-250 build that has been in the safe unfired for about 1 1/2 years. All parts used are new to the build. Lots a money went into the build and looking to sell-trade for a couple items I would be interested in. Please do not pm unless it is for a item on the list or a question about the rifle. If any other items come to mind I will update the add. In no need for money, please no low ball offers.
I will ship to your FFL from private owner CONUS insured. Forms of payment are check, money order or pay pal. If by check it will need to clear. I have tons of feedback on multiple sites and have bought and sold many high dollar items through the years. Listed below are details of the build and trades I would be interested in.
* Kelbly Kodiak action, 308 boltface with TG extractor RB/RP with 20moa pic rail machined into the action
* Bolt was melonited
* McMillan Nesika Bay varmint stock in woodland Spectre, pic rail bottom forarm with flush cup and 1 flush cup on the bottom of butt stock.
* Bartlein Sendero contour 20 inches in length and chambered in a 8 twist 22-250 to shoot the 75 to 80 grain bullets
* Threaded 5/8x24 and thread protector blended to barrel
* Jewell HVR trigger
* APA DBM with 1 5rd AI magazine
* Stock has been pillar bedded
* All metal coated in Tarjac green cerekote
* Rifle is unfired and all work was done at Short Action Customs
3750.00 shipped and insured CONUS to your FFL
listed elsewhere
TRADES:
All rifles must be new or like new and no home brewed projects
* Larue AR15
* Les Baer AR15
* Wilson Combat AR15
* JP AR15
* Noveske AR15 GEN 3 I believe
All scopes must be new or like new in the box
* Nightforce ATACR 4-16x50 .25 MOA MOAR Scope C544
* Vortex Razor HD AMG 6-24x50 FFP ERB-7 MRAD Riflescope RZR-AMG-2
* Vortex Razor HD Gen II 1-6x24 JM-1 BDC Riflescope RZR-16003
* Vortex Razor HD Gen II 4.5-27x56 EBR-1C Riflescope
* Vortex Golden Eagle HD 15-60x52 ECR-1 MOA Riflescope TCS-1503
* Swarovski Z5 3.5-18x44 BRH Riflescope Black 59766
* Swarovski Z6 2.5-15x44 BRH Riflescope Black 59419
* Swarovski Z6 3-18x50 BRH Riflescope Black 59619